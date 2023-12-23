For bracketology analysis on Chattanooga and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Chattanooga ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 240

Chattanooga's best wins

Chattanooga beat the No. 214-ranked (according to the RPI) Bellarmine Knights, 72-64, on November 14, which goes down as its best win of the season. The leading scorer against Bellarmine was Honor Huff, who recorded 25 points with two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

69-66 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 273/RPI) on December 19

68-63 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 283/RPI) on November 19

72-56 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 291/RPI) on November 26

81-71 on the road over Louisville (No. 322/RPI) on November 10

88-72 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 338/RPI) on December 16

Chattanooga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

According to the RPI, the Mocs have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Chattanooga gets the benefit of the third-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

In terms of the Mocs' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams above .500.

Nooga's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Chattanooga's next game

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Chattanooga Mocs

Auburn Tigers vs. Chattanooga Mocs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network

