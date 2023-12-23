When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Belmont be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Belmont ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 49

Belmont's best wins

When Belmont beat the Middle Tennessee Raiders, the No. 64 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 71-57 on December 3, it was its signature win of the season thus far. The leading point-getter against Middle Tennessee was Kilyn McGuff, who delivered 22 points with eight rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 65/RPI) on November 10

70-51 at home over Lipscomb (No. 124/RPI) on December 6

83-61 over Northwestern (No. 169/RPI) on November 25

65-54 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 178/RPI) on December 17

72-68 on the road over Troy (No. 233/RPI) on November 29

Belmont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

The Bruins have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (two), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Based on the RPI, Belmont has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Belmont faces the 22nd-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bruins have 11 games left against teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Belmont's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Belmont's next game

Matchup: Belmont Bruins vs. UIC Flames

Belmont Bruins vs. UIC Flames Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

