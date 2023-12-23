Will Austin Peay be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Austin Peay's full tournament resume.

How Austin Peay ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 191

Austin Peay's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Austin Peay defeated the Kentucky Wildcats on the road on November 14. The final score was 68-63. In the win against Kentucky, Anala Nelson amassed a team-leading 21 points. Cur'Tiera Haywood came through with 15 points.

Next best wins

57-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 272/RPI) on December 20

78-63 over UMKC (No. 274/RPI) on November 24

60-49 over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on November 25

Austin Peay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

The Governors have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

According to the RPI, Austin Peay has three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Austin Peay faces the 212th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Looking at the Governors' upcoming schedule, they have seven games against teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Austin Peay has 17 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Austin Peay's next game

Matchup: Austin Peay Governors vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Austin Peay Governors vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

