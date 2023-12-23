The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) host the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) after winning eight home games in a row. The Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The over/under is set at 161.5 for the matchup.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -6.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 9-1-0 ATS this season.

Arizona has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 75% chance to win.

Florida Atlantic's ATS record is 8-3-0 this year.

This year, the Owls have won two of three games when listed as at least +230 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida Atlantic has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 4 40% 92.3 175.8 67.7 135.8 158.1 Florida Atlantic 4 36.4% 83.5 175.8 68.1 135.8 147.8

Additional Arizona vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 24.2 more points than the Owls give up (68.1).

When Arizona scores more than 68.1 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Owls put up an average of 83.5 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Florida Atlantic is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 9-1-0 7-0 4-6-0 Florida Atlantic 8-3-0 0-0 6-5-0

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Florida Atlantic 15-2 Home Record 17-0 6-4 Away Record 11-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

