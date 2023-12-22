Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boaz High School at Smyrna High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall County High School at Siegel High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
