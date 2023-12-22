Humphreys County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Humphreys County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Humphreys County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwest High School at Waverly Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Waverly, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.