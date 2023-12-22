Hamilton County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Hamilton County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Ridge High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 22
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miller Career Academy at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
