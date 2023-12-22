Two streaking teams square off when the Utah State Aggies (11-1) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Buccaneers are 15.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their 10-game win streak allive against the Aggies, winners of 10 straight. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -15.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State has played four games this season that have gone over 141.5 combined points scored.

The average total for East Tennessee State's games this season is 138.0 points, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

East Tennessee State has gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Both Utah State and East Tennessee State have covered the spread 44.4% of the time this year, resulting in a 4-5-0 ATS record for the Aggies and a 4-5-0 tally for the Buccaneers.

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 6 66.7% 81.4 153 65.8 132.2 143.7 East Tennessee State 4 44.4% 71.6 153 66.4 132.2 139.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers' 71.6 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.8 the Aggies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, East Tennessee State is 3-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 4-5-0 1-1 6-3-0 East Tennessee State 4-5-0 0-1 4-5-0

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State East Tennessee State 14-2 Home Record 7-9 6-4 Away Record 4-9 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.