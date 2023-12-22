East Tennessee State vs. Utah State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
Two streaking teams square off when the Utah State Aggies (11-1) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Buccaneers are 15.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their 10-game win streak allive against the Aggies, winners of 10 straight. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.
East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Logan, Utah
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Utah State
|-15.5
|141.5
Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
- East Tennessee State has played four games this season that have gone over 141.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for East Tennessee State's games this season is 138.0 points, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- East Tennessee State has gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- Both Utah State and East Tennessee State have covered the spread 44.4% of the time this year, resulting in a 4-5-0 ATS record for the Aggies and a 4-5-0 tally for the Buccaneers.
East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 141.5
|% of Games Over 141.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Utah State
|6
|66.7%
|81.4
|153
|65.8
|132.2
|143.7
|East Tennessee State
|4
|44.4%
|71.6
|153
|66.4
|132.2
|139.7
Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends
- The Buccaneers' 71.6 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.8 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.8 points, East Tennessee State is 3-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Utah State
|4-5-0
|1-1
|6-3-0
|East Tennessee State
|4-5-0
|0-1
|4-5-0
East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Utah State
|East Tennessee State
|14-2
|Home Record
|7-9
|6-4
|Away Record
|4-9
|10-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-9-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|81.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|75.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-9-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-7-0
