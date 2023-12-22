The Utah State Aggies (8-1) will face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Ebby Asamoah: 16.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Quimari Peterson: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Seymour: 11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 19.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK

19.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK Darius Brown II: 9.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Mason Falslev: 12.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Uduje: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Martinez: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank 32nd 83.9 Points Scored 67.5 314th 83rd 66.8 Points Allowed 69.8 154th 88th 38.8 Rebounds 37.5 145th 145th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.9 67th 298th 5.9 3pt Made 8.3 105th 8th 18.9 Assists 10.5 333rd 129th 11.3 Turnovers 12.4 221st

