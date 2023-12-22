The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-3) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Clemson Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

East Tennessee State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers put up an average of 59.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.5 points, East Tennessee State is 3-0.
  • Clemson is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.1 points.
  • The Tigers put up 23.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Buccaneers give up (51.8).
  • Clemson has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 51.8 points.
  • East Tennessee State has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
  • The Tigers shoot 45.6% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede defensively.
  • The Buccaneers shoot 39.0% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Tigers allow.

East Tennessee State Leaders

  • Nevaeh Brown: 12.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
  • Kendall Folley: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Jakhyia Davis: 6.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%
  • Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)
  • Courtney Moore: 9.3 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

East Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 UNC Asheville W 60-51 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Campbell W 54-39 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Gardner-Webb W 60-48 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/22/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/30/2023 Coker - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
1/11/2024 Samford - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium

