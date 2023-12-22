How to Watch the East Tennessee State vs. Clemson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-3) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Clemson Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game
East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
East Tennessee State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers put up an average of 59.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.5 points, East Tennessee State is 3-0.
- Clemson is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.1 points.
- The Tigers put up 23.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Buccaneers give up (51.8).
- Clemson has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 51.8 points.
- East Tennessee State has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Tigers shoot 45.6% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede defensively.
- The Buccaneers shoot 39.0% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Tigers allow.
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Nevaeh Brown: 12.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Kendall Folley: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Jakhyia Davis: 6.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%
- Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)
- Courtney Moore: 9.3 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 60-51
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Campbell
|W 54-39
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 60-48
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/22/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Coker
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|Samford
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
