The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-3) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Clemson Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up an average of 59.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.5 points, East Tennessee State is 3-0.

Clemson is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.1 points.

The Tigers put up 23.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Buccaneers give up (51.8).

Clemson has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 51.8 points.

East Tennessee State has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

The Tigers shoot 45.6% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede defensively.

The Buccaneers shoot 39.0% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Tigers allow.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Nevaeh Brown: 12.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

12.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Kendall Folley: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Jakhyia Davis: 6.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%

6.6 PTS, 42.6 FG% Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)

6.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52) Courtney Moore: 9.3 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Schedule