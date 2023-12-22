East Tennessee State vs. Clemson December 22 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-3) meet the Clemson Tigers (6-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET.
East Tennessee State vs. Clemson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Kendall Folley: 10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jakhyia Davis: 6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nevaeh Brown: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Breanne Beatty: 6.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Moore: 10.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Clemson Players to Watch
- Amari Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
