The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-3) meet the Clemson Tigers (6-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

East Tennessee State vs. Clemson Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other East Tennessee State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Kendall Folley: 10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jakhyia Davis: 6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nevaeh Brown: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Breanne Beatty: 6.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Courtney Moore: 10.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Players to Watch

Amari Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayshanette Harris: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Ruby Whitehorn: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.