Two hot squads meet when the Utah State Aggies (11-1) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Buccaneers, winners of four in a row.

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
  • TV: MW Network

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers have shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • This season, East Tennessee State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 143rd.
  • The Buccaneers' 71.6 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.8 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • East Tennessee State is 6-2 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 East Tennessee State is scoring 15.2 more points per game at home (78.2) than on the road (63.0).
  • At home, the Buccaneers allow 59.2 points per game. On the road, they allow 72.6.
  • East Tennessee State makes more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.0%) than away (31.1%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Tennessee Tech W 73-72 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/15/2023 Tusculum W 105-43 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/20/2023 UMKC W 70-57 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/22/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/29/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/3/2024 Mercer - Freedom Hall Civic Center

