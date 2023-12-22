Friday's contest that pits the Utah State Aggies (11-1) versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-62 in favor of Utah State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 22.

The game has no set line.

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 81, East Tennessee State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Utah State

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-18.9)

Utah State (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Both Utah State and East Tennessee State are 4-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Aggies have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Buccaneers have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game (posting 71.6 points per game, 259th in college basketball, and giving up 66.4 per contest, 75th in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential.

The 39.5 rebounds per game East Tennessee State accumulates rank 67th in the country. Their opponents grab 38.7.

East Tennessee State makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (120th in college basketball) while shooting 31.3% from deep (275th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 30.9%.

East Tennessee State wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 11.5 (157th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.6.

