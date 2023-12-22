The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

Chattanooga has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

In the Mocs' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Milwaukee is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of nine times this year.

