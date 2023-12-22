How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- In games Chattanooga shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Panthers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mocs sit at 73rd.
- The 79.6 points per game the Mocs put up are only 2.1 more points than the Panthers allow (77.5).
- When Chattanooga scores more than 77.5 points, it is 4-1.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison
- Chattanooga is scoring 79.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 79.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Mocs have been better in home games this season, allowing 61.3 points per game, compared to 78 on the road.
- At home, Chattanooga is averaging 1.7 fewer three-pointers per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (11.8). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to when playing on the road (37%).
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|W 112-51
|McKenzie Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|W 88-72
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 69-66
|McKenzie Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
