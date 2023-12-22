The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.

In games Chattanooga shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Panthers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mocs sit at 73rd.

The 79.6 points per game the Mocs put up are only 2.1 more points than the Panthers allow (77.5).

When Chattanooga scores more than 77.5 points, it is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

Chattanooga is scoring 79.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 79.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Mocs have been better in home games this season, allowing 61.3 points per game, compared to 78 on the road.

At home, Chattanooga is averaging 1.7 fewer three-pointers per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (11.8). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to when playing on the road (37%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule