The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • The Mocs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • In games Chattanooga shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Panthers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mocs sit at 73rd.
  • The 79.6 points per game the Mocs put up are only 2.1 more points than the Panthers allow (77.5).
  • When Chattanooga scores more than 77.5 points, it is 4-1.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

  • Chattanooga is scoring 79.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 79.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Mocs have been better in home games this season, allowing 61.3 points per game, compared to 78 on the road.
  • At home, Chattanooga is averaging 1.7 fewer three-pointers per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (11.8). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to when playing on the road (37%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan W 112-51 McKenzie Arena
12/16/2023 @ Alabama A&M W 88-72 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/19/2023 Gardner-Webb W 69-66 McKenzie Arena
12/22/2023 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/30/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
1/3/2024 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

