Friday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) and Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) matching up at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has a projected final score of 76-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mocs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, Milwaukee 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-3.7)

Chattanooga (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Milwaukee is 3-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Chattanooga's 4-5-0 ATS record. The Panthers have hit the over in six games, while Mocs games have gone over four times.

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game, with a +135 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and give up 67.4 per contest (101st in college basketball).

Chattanooga is 70th in the nation at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 7.0 more than the 32.4 its opponents average.

Chattanooga hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (10th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents.

Chattanooga has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.0 (197th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (290th in college basketball).

