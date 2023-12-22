How to Watch the Belmont vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Value City Arena. The game airs on B1G+.
Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Belmont vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins put up an average of 69.0 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 61.1 the Buckeyes allow.
- Belmont is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
- Ohio State's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.
- The Buckeyes put up 20.8 more points per game (82.5) than the Bruins allow (61.7).
- When Ohio State scores more than 61.7 points, it is 9-2.
- When Belmont gives up fewer than 82.5 points, it is 7-3.
- The Buckeyes are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Bruins allow to opponents (38.0%).
- The Bruins make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Belmont Leaders
- Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 57.0 FG%
- Tuti Jones: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)
- Kendal Cheesman: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)
- Kilyn McGuff: 11.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Jailyn Banks: 12.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 71-57
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 70-51
|Curb Event Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|W 65-54
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|UIC
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/4/2024
|Illinois State
|-
|Curb Event Center
