Friday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) and the Belmont Bruins (7-3) facing off at Value City Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-62 win for heavily favored Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.

The Bruins' last outing on Sunday ended in a 65-54 win over Kennesaw State.

Belmont vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Belmont vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Belmont 62

Other MVC Predictions

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins notched their signature win of the season on December 3, when they grabbed a 71-57 victory over the Middle Tennessee Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Belmont is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most losses.

Belmont 2023-24 Best Wins

71-57 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 54) on December 3

76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 74) on November 10

70-51 at home over Lipscomb (No. 158) on December 6

83-61 over Northwestern (No. 228) on November 25

75-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 241) on November 15

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 57 FG%

14.4 PTS, 57 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61) Kendal Cheesman: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (27-for-54)

11 PTS, 7 REB, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (27-for-54) Kilyn McGuff: 11.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

11.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Jailyn Banks: 12.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (posting 69 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and allowing 61.7 per contest, 133rd in college basketball) and have a +73 scoring differential.

