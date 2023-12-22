The Austin Peay Governors (4-6) will meet the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Game Information

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 19 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

19 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Dez White: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Dezi Jones: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Daniel Loos: 3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Elmore James: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK AJ Clayton: 10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK AJ Brown: 9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Ohio AVG Ohio Rank 305th 68.1 Points Scored 79.9 86th 57th 65.1 Points Allowed 74.9 269th 253rd 34.9 Rebounds 34.6 268th 101st 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 183rd 163rd 7.7 3pt Made 7.6 170th 314th 11 Assists 11.9 273rd 88th 10.6 Turnovers 9 19th

