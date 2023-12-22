The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) play the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Austin Peay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-3.5) 138.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-4.5) 138.5 -194 +156 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Austin Peay has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Governors have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Ohio has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

In the Bobcats' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

