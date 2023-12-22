How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Ohio on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Austin Peay Governors (6-7) face the Ohio Bobcats (6-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- Austin Peay is 5-3 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Governors are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 91st.
- The Governors score just 3.3 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Bobcats give up (70.1).
- Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Austin Peay scores 74.0 points per game. Away, it averages 60.8.
- The Governors allow 55.6 points per game at home, and 69.7 away.
- At home, Austin Peay sinks 10.2 treys per game, 3.9 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (31.4%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Murray State
|W 53-49
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 65-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/22/2023
|Ohio
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
