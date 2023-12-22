The Austin Peay Governors (6-7) face the Ohio Bobcats (6-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

Austin Peay is 5-3 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Governors are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 91st.

The Governors score just 3.3 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Bobcats give up (70.1).

Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

At home, Austin Peay scores 74.0 points per game. Away, it averages 60.8.

The Governors allow 55.6 points per game at home, and 69.7 away.

At home, Austin Peay sinks 10.2 treys per game, 3.9 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (31.4%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule