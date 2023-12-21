Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Williamson County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin High School at Cookeville High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentwood High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
