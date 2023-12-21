Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Washington County, Tennessee today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Science Hill High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.