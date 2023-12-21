How to Watch the UT Martin vs. Arkansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) aim to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks' 63.6 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 59.6 the Red Wolves allow to opponents.
- UT Martin has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.
- Arkansas State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Red Wolves average 71.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 69.7 the Skyhawks allow.
- Arkansas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.7 points.
- When UT Martin allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 1-5.
- The Red Wolves are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (42.6%).
- The Skyhawks' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.9 higher than the Red Wolves have given up.
UT Martin Leaders
- Kenley McCarn: 15.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64)
- Anaya Brown: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Lexi Rubel: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%
- Norah Clark: 9.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Troy
|L 71-59
|Trojan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Freed-Hardeman
|W 69-41
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|L 80-74
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
