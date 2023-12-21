The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) aim to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks' 63.6 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 59.6 the Red Wolves allow to opponents.
  • UT Martin has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.
  • Arkansas State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Red Wolves average 71.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 69.7 the Skyhawks allow.
  • Arkansas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.7 points.
  • When UT Martin allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 1-5.
  • The Red Wolves are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (42.6%).
  • The Skyhawks' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.9 higher than the Red Wolves have given up.

UT Martin Leaders

  • Kenley McCarn: 15.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64)
  • Anaya Brown: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Lexi Rubel: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%
  • Norah Clark: 9.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
  • Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Troy L 71-59 Trojan Arena
12/13/2023 Freed-Hardeman W 69-41 Skyhawk Arena
12/16/2023 South Dakota L 80-74 Skyhawk Arena
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena

