The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) aim to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks' 63.6 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 59.6 the Red Wolves allow to opponents.

UT Martin has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.

Arkansas State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.

The Red Wolves average 71.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 69.7 the Skyhawks allow.

Arkansas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.7 points.

When UT Martin allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 1-5.

The Red Wolves are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (42.6%).

The Skyhawks' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.9 higher than the Red Wolves have given up.

UT Martin Leaders

Kenley McCarn: 15.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64)

15.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64) Anaya Brown: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Lexi Rubel: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG% Norah Clark: 9.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

9.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Schedule