Thursday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) at First National Bank Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-62 and heavily favors Arkansas State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Skyhawks' last outing was an 80-74 loss to South Dakota on Saturday.

UT Martin vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

UT Martin vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 73, UT Martin 62

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

When the Skyhawks took down the Evansville Purple Aces, who are ranked No. 336 in our computer rankings, on December 2 by a score of 94-82, it was their signature win of the season so far.

UT Martin has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

UT Martin Leaders

Kenley McCarn: 15.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64)

15.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64) Anaya Brown: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Lexi Rubel: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG% Norah Clark: 9.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

9.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are being outscored by 6.1 points per game, with a -61 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.6 points per game (228th in college basketball), and allow 69.7 per outing (279th in college basketball).

At home, the Skyhawks average 68.6 points per game. On the road, they score 58.6.

UT Martin is giving up fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than away (73.8).

