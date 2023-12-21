The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) host the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) after winning three straight home games. The Volunteers are heavy favorites by 22.5 points in the contest, which begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -22.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

In five of 10 games this season, Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points.

Tennessee has an average total of 145.5 in its games this year, six more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Volunteers are 5-5-0 ATS this season.

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both Tennessee (5-5-0 ATS) and Tarleton State (4-4-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 5 50% 78.2 150.7 67.3 130.1 140 Tarleton State 3 37.5% 72.5 150.7 62.8 130.1 135

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

The 78.2 points per game the Volunteers put up are 15.4 more points than the Texans give up (62.8).

When Tennessee puts up more than 62.8 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 5-5-0 1-2 6-4-0 Tarleton State 4-4-0 0-0 4-4-0

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Tarleton State 14-2 Home Record 12-2 4-6 Away Record 2-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.