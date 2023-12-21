The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) travel to face the North Alabama Lions (4-7) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 67.4 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 71.8 the Lions allow.

Tennessee Tech is 3-0 when it scores more than 71.8 points.

North Alabama has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.

The Lions record 7.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (64.9).

North Alabama is 4-4 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

The Lions are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (45.6%).

The Golden Eagles shoot 41.9% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Lions allow.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70)

15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70) Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Reghan Grimes: 8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Reagan Hurst: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Yaubryon Chambers: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.4 FG%

Tennessee Tech Schedule