Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) will play the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Flowers Hall. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Maaliya Owens: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reghan Grimes: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Walker: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Reagan Hurst: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Yaubryon Chambers: 7.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Alyssa Clutter: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexis Callins: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rhema Pegues: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Veronaye Charlton: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
