Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game between the North Alabama Lions (4-7) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) at Flowers Hall is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with North Alabama taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Golden Eagles' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 77-59 win over Northern Kentucky.
Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Alabama 69, Tennessee Tech 67
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles' best win this season came in a 65-59 victory over the Stetson Hatters on November 25.
- Tennessee Tech has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lions are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.
Tennessee Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-59 over Stetson (No. 306) on November 25
- 77-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 311) on December 18
Tennessee Tech Leaders
- Maaliya Owens: 15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70)
- Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Reghan Grimes: 8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Reagan Hurst: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Yaubryon Chambers: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.4 FG%
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles put up 67.4 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per contest (205th in college basketball). They have a +25 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.
