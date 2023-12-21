Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Sullivan County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Honaker High School at Tri-Cities Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Blountville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.