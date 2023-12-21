How to Watch the Predators vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Nashville Predators on Thursday, December 21, with the Flyers having won three straight games.
You can watch the Flyers attempt to hold off the Predators on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators vs Flyers Additional Info
Predators vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|Flyers
|3-2 (F/OT) NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have allowed 99 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- The Predators have 100 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|32
|16
|20
|36
|37
|25
|55.6%
|Roman Josi
|32
|7
|20
|27
|24
|9
|-
|Ryan O'Reilly
|32
|13
|13
|26
|13
|29
|52.9%
|Gustav Nyquist
|32
|4
|16
|20
|20
|5
|40%
|Colton Sissons
|32
|10
|6
|16
|8
|15
|51.4%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 81 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Flyers' 90 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|31
|16
|11
|27
|9
|22
|29.4%
|Travis Sanheim
|30
|4
|18
|22
|27
|16
|-
|Sean Couturier
|29
|7
|14
|21
|16
|25
|50.3%
|Joel Farabee
|31
|11
|9
|20
|10
|9
|36%
|Owen Tippett
|31
|11
|8
|19
|9
|12
|43.3%
