Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Maury County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion Christian Academy at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson Christian School at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.