We have high school basketball action in Madison County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sparkman High School at Bearden High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21

4:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Ground Academy at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21

5:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson Christian School at Mt. Pleasant High School