Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Madison County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Madison County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sparkman High School at Bearden High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson Christian School at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
