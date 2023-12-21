The Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) play the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Bisons score an average of 65.3 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.5 points, Lipscomb is 4-0.
  • Kentucky is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Wildcats average only 0.1 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Bisons give up (63.9).
  • When Kentucky totals more than 63.9 points, it is 5-0.
  • Lipscomb has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
  • This year the Wildcats are shooting 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bisons give up.
  • The Bisons make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 5.5% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lipscomb Leaders

  • Bella Vinson: 11.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)
  • Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)
  • Aleah Sorrentino: 11 PTS, 48.2 FG%
  • Molly Heard: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
  • Claira McGowan: 8.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

Lipscomb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Johnson (TN) W 85-49 Allen Arena
12/14/2023 Chattanooga L 72-62 Allen Arena
12/17/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 72-50 Memorial Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
12/22/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan - Allen Arena
1/4/2024 Eastern Kentucky - Allen Arena

