The Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) play the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Bisons score an average of 65.3 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.5 points, Lipscomb is 4-0.

Kentucky is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.

The Wildcats average only 0.1 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Bisons give up (63.9).

When Kentucky totals more than 63.9 points, it is 5-0.

Lipscomb has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bisons give up.

The Bisons make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 5.5% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 11.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Aleah Sorrentino: 11 PTS, 48.2 FG%

11 PTS, 48.2 FG% Molly Heard: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Claira McGowan: 8.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Schedule