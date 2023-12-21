Thursday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) and Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) matching up at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on December 21.

The Bisons' last outing on Sunday ended in a 72-50 loss to Vanderbilt.

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 68, Lipscomb 63

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

The Bisons defeated the No. 148-ranked (according to our computer rankings) East Tennessee State Buccaneers, 68-45, on November 30, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Bisons have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Lipscomb 2023-24 Best Wins

68-45 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 148) on November 30

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 203) on November 14

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 27

77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 335) on November 7

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 336) on November 17

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 11.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.0 PTS, 48.2 FG%

11.0 PTS, 48.2 FG% Molly Heard: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Claira McGowan: 8.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 65.3 points per game, 200th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.9 per contest to rank 188th in college basketball.

The Bisons score 72.5 points per game at home, and 61.1 away.

Lipscomb is allowing more points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (60.0).

