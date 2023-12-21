Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Knox County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bearden High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Bearden High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentwood High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben Davis High School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maumelle High School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
