For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeremy Lauzon a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

  • In three of 32 games this season, Lauzon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Lauzon has no points on the power play.
  • Lauzon's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:14 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:14 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:02 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:00 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:48 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

