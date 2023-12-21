The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Morant, in his previous game (December 19 win against the Pelicans), put up 34 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Morant's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-104)

Over 31.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-143)

Over 5.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-128)

Over 8.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-125)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers gave up 119.5 points per contest last year, 29th in the NBA.

Allowing 45.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Pacers were 28th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pacers gave up 26.4 per game last year, ranking them 26th in the league.

The Pacers were the 17th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Ja Morant vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 42 27 10 15 1 1 2 1/14/2023 25 23 3 10 0 1 0

