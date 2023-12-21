How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (14-12) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) after losing three road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% lower than the 50.9% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 23rd.
- The Grizzlies average 106 points per game, 20.5 fewer points than the 126.5 the Pacers give up.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Grizzlies post 103.7 points per game at home, compared to 108 points per game in road games.
- When playing at home, Memphis is giving up 0.2 more points per game (112.6) than in away games (112.4).
- The Grizzlies are draining 13.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.7 more threes and 1.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (12.6 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Hamstring
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Ankle
