The Indiana Pacers (14-12) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) after losing three road games in a row.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% lower than the 50.9% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 23rd.

The Grizzlies average 106 points per game, 20.5 fewer points than the 126.5 the Pacers give up.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Grizzlies post 103.7 points per game at home, compared to 108 points per game in road games.

When playing at home, Memphis is giving up 0.2 more points per game (112.6) than in away games (112.4).

The Grizzlies are draining 13.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.7 more threes and 1.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (12.6 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Injuries