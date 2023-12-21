The Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (14-12) at FedExForum on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Grizzlies earned a 115-113 win over the Pelicans. Ja Morant totaled 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2 Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 9.1 2 3.5 Marcus Smart PG Questionable Ankle 12.5 2.5 5

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSIN

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4.5 247.5

