Can we expect Cody Glass lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Glass stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Glass scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Glass has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Glass recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:23 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:49 Home W 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-0 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:07 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 7-5 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 1:46 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

