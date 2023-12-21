Chattanooga vs. Richmond December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Richmond Spiders (9-3) will face the Chattanooga Mocs (11-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Chattanooga vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raven Thompson: 13.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Addie Porter: 5.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Karsen Murphy: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Richmond Players to Watch
- Maggie Doogan: 17.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Grace Townsend: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Addie Budnik: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Rachel Ullstrom: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Katie Hill: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
