The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks score an average of 75.7 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 64.1 the Governors allow.

When it scores more than 64.1 points, SFA is 6-3.

Austin Peay is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 75.7 points.

The Governors average only 4.8 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Ladyjacks allow (71.5).

Austin Peay has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

SFA has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.

This year the Governors are shooting 47.2% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.

The Ladyjacks make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Governors' defensive field-goal percentage.

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Shamarre Hale: 12.0 PTS, 58.6 FG%

12.0 PTS, 58.6 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)

9.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38) Shaotung Lin: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Austin Peay Schedule