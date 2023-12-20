The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Dayton Flyers (6-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

The Flyers average 10.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Commodores allow their opponents to score (58.5).

Dayton has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 58.5 points.

Vanderbilt is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.

The 72.5 points per game the Commodores score are only 1.5 more points than the Flyers give up (71.0).

Vanderbilt is 5-0 when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Dayton has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

This season the Commodores are shooting 41.8% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Flyers give up.

The Flyers make 42.0% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Sacha Washington: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.4 FG%

15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.4 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 5.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%

5.9 PTS, 62.5 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Khamil Pierre: 5.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%

