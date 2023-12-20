The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ford Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Evansville -9.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech has played four games this season that ended with a point total higher than 145.5 points.

Tennessee Tech's average game total this season has been 149.0, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Tennessee Tech has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee Tech has been victorious in two of the eight contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

This season, the Golden Eagles have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee Tech has a 20% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Evansville 6 60% 82.5 155 72.3 148.8 145.9 Tennessee Tech 4 44.4% 72.5 155 76.5 148.8 141.4

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles put up only 0.2 more points per game (72.5) than the Purple Aces allow (72.3).

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Evansville 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 Tennessee Tech 6-3-0 2-1 5-4-0

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits

Evansville Tennessee Tech 5-0 Home Record 4-2 3-2 Away Record 1-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 3-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 90.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

