The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Evansville Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Evansville (-9.5) 144.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Evansville (-9.5) 144.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Evansville has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Purple Aces' 10 games this season have hit the over.

