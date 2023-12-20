The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) welcome in the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
  • Tennessee Tech is 5-5 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces sit at 247th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 72.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 72.3 the Purple Aces allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.3 points, Tennessee Tech is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee Tech scores 78.5 points per game at home, and 66.5 on the road.
  • At home, the Golden Eagles give up 76.3 points per game. Away, they give up 76.7.
  • At home, Tennessee Tech drains 9 trifectas per game, 3.3 more than it averages on the road (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (30.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 73-72 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/12/2023 Bethel (TN) W 81-74 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/16/2023 North Alabama W 70-67 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/20/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center
12/28/2023 Little Rock - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 UT Martin - Hooper Eblen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.