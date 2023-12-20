How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Norse's 64.7 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 57.9 the Raiders allow.
- When it scores more than 57.9 points, Northern Kentucky is 2-4.
- Middle Tennessee has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.
- The Raiders put up 7.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Norse give up (75.7).
- Middle Tennessee has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.
- Northern Kentucky has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Raiders shoot 41.9% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Norse allow defensively.
- The Norse shoot 41.6% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Raiders concede.
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Savannah Wheeler: 14 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
- Jalynn Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)
- Ta'Mia Scott: 12 PTS, 2.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)
- Courtney Whitson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Tennessee
|W 73-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 63-47
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/17/2023
|SFA
|W 72-47
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
