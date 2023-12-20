The Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Norse's 64.7 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 57.9 the Raiders allow.

When it scores more than 57.9 points, Northern Kentucky is 2-4.

Middle Tennessee has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.

The Raiders put up 7.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Norse give up (75.7).

Middle Tennessee has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.

Northern Kentucky has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.

The Raiders shoot 41.9% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Norse allow defensively.

The Norse shoot 41.6% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Raiders concede.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Savannah Wheeler: 14 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

14 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Jalynn Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)

12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94) Ta'Mia Scott: 12 PTS, 2.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

12 PTS, 2.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Courtney Whitson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Schedule