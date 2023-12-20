The Northern Kentucky Norse (1-6) face the Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.1 BLK Savannah Wheeler: 13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ta'Mia Scott: 13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalynn Gregory: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Courtney Whitson: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

