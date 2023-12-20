Wednesday's game features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) clashing at Murphy Athletic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-53 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

Last time out, the Raiders won on Sunday 72-47 against SFA.

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 80, Northern Kentucky 53

Other CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' signature win of the season came against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings. The Raiders registered the 70-45 road win on November 29.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Middle Tennessee is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

The Raiders have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

70-45 on the road over Houston (No. 76) on November 29

71-69 over DePaul (No. 80) on November 19

73-62 over Tennessee (No. 87) on December 6

72-47 at home over SFA (No. 130) on December 17

64-57 over Memphis (No. 144) on November 20

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Savannah Wheeler: 14 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

14 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Jalynn Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)

12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94) Ta'Mia Scott: 12 PTS, 2.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

12 PTS, 2.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Courtney Whitson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game with a +125 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (147th in college basketball) and give up 57.9 per contest (70th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Raiders have fared better at home this year, averaging 73 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game in road games.

When playing at home, Middle Tennessee is surrendering 7.5 fewer points per game (51.8) than on the road (59.3).

